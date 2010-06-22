Infographic of the Day: Wine Is a Better Recession Investment Than Stocks

The Financial Times just published a fantastic infographic about wine , which basically tells you everything you’d ever want to know about grape varieties, wine regions, and good wines.

But buried in all the superb information is a remarkable nugget: A chart of the Liv-ex 100, which is the wine equivalent of the S&P 500:

By itself, that’s not remarkable. But then, take a look at the actual S&P 500. In the last three years, it’s down 26%. The Liv-ex 100, by contrast, is up by about 12%. That sort of performance would beat all but the very best hedge-fund managers. (And at least some of those guys are probably cheating.)

The Liv-ex 100 includes wines whose names you hear most often in a Bond flick or a rap song: Lafite Rothschild, Latour, Petrus, Yquem, Cristal, and Dom Perignon.

Once you’ve kicked yourself for salting money away in your 401k instead of going on a wine shopping spree, check out the rest of the infographic, which contains maps detailing the wine regions across the world, and recommendations from renown wine taster Jancis Robinson.