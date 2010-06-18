Danger Zone: What It’s Like to Fly in Red Bull’s Aerobatic Plane

With the Red Bull Air Race coming to New York City this weekend, I was offered an opportunity to fly in one of the aerobatic planes that will be zipping along the Hudson and buzzing the Statue of Liberty. The idea is to get a feel for the high speeds and intense G forces pilots experience as they negotiate a track that one veteran flyer said was designed by a “bumble bee in a jam jar.”

As I ride out to Linden Airfield in New Jersey, I casually ask my contact about crashing.

“It’s not really a crash as much as it’s a water landing,” says Red Bull’s flak, “Sort of a controlled skimming.”

I’m curious about “water landings” because in preparation for my flight I had watched this video of Australian racer Matt Hall doing a little skim on the Detroit River two weeks ago.