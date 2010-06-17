Building a Brand: Aflac Takes a Gamble on a Long-Term Strategy

Earlier in the week I started reviewing the insurance giant Aflac. In 2004 we start to see the growth rates of Aflac suddenly starting to climb and a new radical idea was starting to pay off for Aflac: the duck.

Over 2003 and 2004, Aflac started to enjoy the fruits of an uncommon bet it placed a few years earlier. Back in 1990, the company decided to launch a name recognition campaign. After a decade of running the campaign, name recognition was still less than 10%. CEO Dan Amos figured that “At that rate … I’d be retired before we reached 25%. We had to do something dramatic.”

So the company invited several advertising agencies to pitch them ideas. One of these agencies, Kaplan Thaler Group, came up with the idea for the “Aflac Duck.” Two stories circulate about how the idea came to be. The first is that the creative who developed it was walking in the park, wondering how he could make the name Aflac memorable, when he heard the sound of a duck and suddenly made the connection that Aflac sounded like a duck’s quacking.

The other version is that one of the creatives on the account asked “What’s the name of the company account we are pitching?” His colleague replied “It’s Aflac – Aflac –Aflac-Aflac.” Someone noted that he sounded like a duck leading the team along the creative path to the Aflac duck.

The agency was not sure whether to pitch the idea because it diverged so starkly from the staid commercials of insurance companies, meant to communicate trustworthiness and stability. But the agency gave it a shot, and Amos and his team decided to give them a chance to see if it could work. After testing, the idea of the Aflac Duck proved powerful. It scored three times better than Aflac’s existing commercials.

Picking the Duck was not easy. First, positioning an insurance company as fun and quirky cut against industry dogma. It was believed that people wanted their insurance companies to be reliable, not funny.

Secondly, making it even more difficult to take on the risk was the fact that another commercial that used a TV star, rather than a make-believe duck, tested twice as effective as Aflac’s previous commercials. So Amos faced a decision – take the safer bet of a company spokesperson, which was still twice as good as the past, or he could challenge the industry norms, and transform Aflac, a family-run company with over fifty years of history, into a duck.