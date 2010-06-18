Studio 360 Wants YOU to Give Uncle Sam a Makeover!

Stars or stripes? Hat or no hat? White or non-white? Public radio show Studio 360 has launched a challenge to redesign Uncle Sam and they want YOU!–that joke really never gets old, does it?–to submit your best idea for what the face of our country should look like. Draw up your take on our revamped national icon and upload it to the Studio

360 Redesigns Uncle Sam Flickr pool. During the week of the 4th, Studio 360 will be announcing a winner during the week of the 4th and we’ll also hear the thoughts of another designer who is busy at work on her own solution.

Until then, a few more of our favorites, starting with the poster at the top, a truly inspired indigenous response from Nom Now.

The advice of the late author and historian Howard Zinn inspired the art of jgluzifer. Uncle Howie?

What Uncle Sam stands for is anachronisitc, says nicoleyfun. “What about innovation? Leadership? Progress? Diversity?

These are American values that are more interesting and more important

to me. Why doesn’t Uncle Sam represent those?”