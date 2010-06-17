Winner of Starbucks’ Coffee Cup Challenge Isn’t a Coffee Cup

If you could earn free lattes by helping save the environment, why wouldn’t you? That’s the philosophy behind Karma Cup, the winner of the Betacup Challenge announced today.

Betacup Challenge is an open design competition

partly

sponsored by Starbucks with a mission to

reduce the waste from to-go paper

coffee cups. Having beat out over 430 entries, Karma Cup will receive

$10,000.

The Karma plan: A chalkboard at the coffee shop will chart

each person who uses a reusable mug. The tenth person to

order a drink with a reusable cup will receive his or her drink free. By turning a freebie program into a communal challenge, Karma Cup would create incentives for everyone to bring reusable mugs. (After all, the more people participate, the more free stuff is given away and the more likely you are to get something free.) That, in turn, would eliminate rather than simply redesign the nefarious disposable cup.

“Our paper cups really represent our icon and unfortunately

they also represent one of our greatest environmental liabilities in our

customers’ eyes,” Jim Hanna, Starbucks’s director of environmental impact, said

at the announcement. “By 2015, we want all cups to recyclable, compostable, or

reusable.”

Every year, 58 billion paper cups are thrown away, 20

million trees are cut down to manufacture these cups and 12 billion gallons of

water are used in the manufacturing process. We could also power 53,000

homes with the energy we consume with paper cups.

Karma Cup was among three other honorees that

received honorably mentions. The three runners-up were Band of Honor, The Betacup

& The Betacup Campaign and the Champion Cup.