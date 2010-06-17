Dell Customer Advisory Panel Executive Summary

Dell is getting an earful this week. My hat is off to them. All Dell participants showed up eager to hear first-hand what real customers are experiencing—the good, the bad and the ugly.

Why did Dell establish a Customer Advisory Panel, invest in flying in 30 people (a mix of raving fans and those with less-than-favorable experiences) and put us up for 2 nights with great food and accommodations? This initiative is part of a business transformation effort that has been underway for over a year.

Dell recognized some time ago that the customer experience, from pre-sales through post-sale technical support, was undermining relationships with some customers. Dell has acknowledged that it was slow to respond to customer concerns, is a bit behind the curve in terms of providing resolution to the issues that irritate customers most, but, is committed to building a world-class company.

Dell, for 2009, ranked 33 in the Fortune 1000 with annual revenues of $61 billion. This is a formidable, global company. It’s not a speed boat; it’s not even an aircraft carrier—implementing changes to processes and growing capabilities is not trivial.

Traditionally, when humans have experienced a less-than-satisfying experience, they often believed that there was no point in complaining—no one cares. Today, complaining about customer experiences is easier than ever thanks to forums, blogs, and social media (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, etc.).

If you aren’t happy, you no longer have to suffer in silence—you can broadcast your disdain to the entire world using social media. Delighted or satisfied customers tend not to broadcast their feelings with the same frequency and passion—a sad fact of life.

Dell has a social media team mining the Internet looking to understand customer experiences. They are really good at this and take their mission very seriously. They seem to know within minutes of anything that I write and post on the Internet. I jokingly say it feels like I’m being stalked but the reality is they are using the Internet powerfully to help drive customer and process corrective action. Great job!