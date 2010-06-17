Death Star vs. Japan: How Adidas Survived One Viral Ad Campaign Gone Wrong

For Chris Barbour, the digital marketing guru behind Adidas’s sports style division (and #76 on Fast Company‘s Most Creative People in Business list), innovation is always worth the risk, even if the consequences are entirely unpredictable. He told the tale of one such viral marketing strategy that went terribly awry–it ended up offending the entire nation of Japan–at our Most Creative

People conference in New York City yesterday. Here’s his story:

To promote a sneaker collaboration between Adidas and LucasFilms based on Star Wars (see below), Barbour’s team developed an app that would tie the iconic film series to consumers using geo-location. Remember the scene where Darth Vader orders the Death Star to target princess Leia’s home planet Alderaan? Using Facebook Connect, which pulled profile data and photos, and Google Earth satellite imagery, Adidas’s app was able to replace Alderaan with consumers’ homes, zeroing in on their streets with IP addresses. The laser cannon would then fire, creating a massive digital trefoil (Adidas’s three-leaf logo) crater atop your house or apartment on Google Earth with the words, “Adidas and Star Wars: Coming Soon.”

“It was a teaser,” Barbour explained, “meant to generate a lot of excitement.”

Unfortunately, the marketing strategy didn’t go viral in the way Barbour had hoped. “That night, I awoke at 3 a.m. with my BlackBerry crying,” he said. “I answered it and there was someone screaming at me in Japanese!”