Will They Stay or Will They Go Duex?

Newsflash! Watson Wyatt Worldwide survey: engagement is down 23% among Core Employees (a Company’s Talent). Conference Board survey: 55% of Employees are dissatisfied and 60% are thinking about leaving their companies as the economy improves.

Why this huge level of dissatisfaction and loss of company loyalty? Because the harsh measures – layoffs, reductions in wages/benefits, more work – Employers implemented to survive the recession caused Core Employees to realize they are disposable and the Employer’s implicit promise they would be protected is an empty one.

Your mission, if you choose to accept it, is to take the actions necessary to stop your Core Employees – your talent and the future success of your organization – from leaving and then to re-engage and re-energize them. How are you going to accomplish this mission? By implementing these action items ASAP:

1. Act now and stop Employees from even looking for a new job! Employees are not going to tell you they are thinking about leaving. And Once an Employee starts to look and discovers other opportunities, it is usually too late to convince them to stay. Dice.com, a job board for tech professionals, asked what would persuade Employees to stay if they found another opportunity – 57% said nothing.

2. Address compensation issues now! Give Employees bonuses based on increased performance (i.e. doing 2 or more jobs; increased productivity).

3. Eliminate non-productive Employees! Some of “The Others” (employees who should have been fired yesterday) escaped the reduction in force. Increase morale – and generate the money needed to give bonuses to those who deserve them – by letting “The Others” go now.

4. Increase Effective Communication! This is the time to increase transparent and honest communications at all levels – especially face-to-face in group and one-on-one meetings. Make every communication a dialogue by sharing relevant information about how the Company is doing and how important each person is for the Company’s success in the marketplace, and then ask for and listen to issues and ways to improve work processes and the workplace.