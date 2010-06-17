Collaboration Products – “Suite Spot” for Enterprise 2.0 Conference

The Enterprise 2.0 Conference in Boston is winding down

today. The official/unofficial theme for the conference was without a doubt collaboration,

with a healthy dose of social media thrown in for good measure. On the exhibit floor, the majority of

presenting companies were offering some form of product that facilitates

enterprise collaboration. Companies are

taking three basic approaches to offering enterprise collaboration

capabilities; these are:

Major vendors – full-function platform suites are being

offered by IBM (Lotus), Microsoft, Novell, and now Cisco, which just announced its

Quad product line. Novell’s special sauce is simultaneous document editing. Cisco’s

offering builds on the company’s installed base of VOIP products. These products typically offer document collaboration,

knowledge management, chat, wikis, blogs, social networking, and voice/video

capabilities. The products are intended to replace whatever employees are

already using to do their daily tasks, most notably email. These products

represent a major shift in how information workers will spend their day.

Special vendor offerings – there were a large number

of specialty vendors such as Jive, Socialtext, nGenera, Traction,

ThoughtFarmer, Mzinga, MangoSpring, Kavi, and PBworks. These vendors also offer

full-function platforms, but these are typically the only products that the

vendors makes and supports. Each vendor had a story about why they were

different, but it seems clear that the market is not big enough to support such

a large number of products

Offerings that extend SharePoint – a number of

vendors presented offerings that make Microsoft’s SharePoint better, cheaper,

faster. As a dominant player in today’s collaboration space, these vendors are

betting on SharePoint’s continued success in the marketplace. Some examples

are: Mainsoft harmon.ie, Newsgator, and huddle.

The market is clearly early-stage, with confusing and

conflicting messages, an unclear set of product features, and a huge amount of

hype. What’s real? As I always say, be

practical. The basic premise of most of the

products is that their offering becomes the employee’s desktop. It contain everything

they will need to do for the businesses of tomorrow, such as document sharing, blogging,

wikis, chatting, voice/video calls, knowledge management, social networking, you

name it. While many vendors were talking

features and functions, the one question few addressed was “how are you going

to get people to use your product?” Most of the answers were not convincing.

They ranged from “the business case is so convincing, people will just want to

use it” to “our younger employees will bring this into our organization to “our

product is so easy to use, it’s adoption will be viral in the organization.”

At the end of the day, I believe the winners will be decided

by those that provide the best and ‘least intrusive’ workflow. The thought that

a new application will become our desktop in the near future is not realistic

for most companies. Like most

technologies, it will take several years of trial and error to learn what

works, what doesn’t work, and how people will ‘virtually’ interact with their

peers at work. Several vendors mentioned

that employees are already Tweeting and using Facebook, therefore adoption of

these applications will be a ‘no-brainer.’ But these folks ignore the issue of ‘context.’

What is natural at home with friends and family, is not natural at work with colleagues,

supervisors, customers, and suppliers.