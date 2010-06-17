iFive: BP Blunders… Again, College Humor’s New Site, iPhone Preorder Chaos, Fast Portland, AOL Unloads Bebo

While you were dreaming of lounging by the pool, BP and AOL continued dog paddling, College Humor jumped into the gaming content deep end, AT&T got deluged, and Portland surfaced as a Fast City.

1. Portland, Oregon mayor Sam Adams (yes, like the brewski), driven to make his city the “the most sustainable city in the world,” has implemented a roadmap for cutting carbon emissions by 80 percent in the next 40 years. He’s created an Office of Sustainable Development and worked at allocating millions toward new bicycle boulevards. Economic times may be slow, but Portland is advancing as a Fast City.

2. After getting slammed with 600,000 orders in two days, Apple again pushed back the date customers could get their mitts on the iPhone 4. If you haven’t gotten in your order yet, now you’ll have to wait until July 12 to fondle the device and explore all its glorious features.

3. File under “Make it Stop!” BP Chairman, Carl-Henric Svanberg told reporters in Washington: “I hear comments sometimes that large oil companies are greedy companies or don’t care, but that is not the case with BP. We care about the small people.” He may have been referring to Hobbits or other homunculi, because BP sure hasn’t shown great consideration for humans, especially Gulf residents, who were, understandably angered.

4. AOL is set to offload social networking albatross, Bebo tat a fire sale price. Just over two years ago when it was still part of Time Warner, AOL bought the website for $850m and now suitor, hedge fund Criterion Capital Partners is expected to pay between $2.5m and $10m.

5. Videogames aren’t funny, but gamers and gaming culture? A bounty of yucks, it seems. Enough so, anyway for IAC property, CollegeHumor to announce yesterday the launch of Dorkly.com, a new videogame humor site. Dorkly will join the ranks of The Escapist, Penny Arcade and G4 in laughing at, and with, the geeks. In a model resembling Gawker Media’s, Dorkly is paying freelancers on a sliding scale based on the number of pageviews they collect. They’ll have to earn Xbox Live experience points on their own time, unfortunately.