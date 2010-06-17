WANTED: Puma’s New Line of City Bikes

We’ve been eagerly anticipating the release of Puma’s new line of city bikes. Today, they’re finally on sale online.

The bikes were designed by Biomega and Jens Martin Skibsted (whose recently founded design firm we featured here). In all there are five different models, and when you factor in all the colors and sizes available, there’s 120 configurations. Though many of the designs are loud and style-heavy, there are enough variations for most tastes.

Pico, a semi-folder that looks a lot cooler than most folding bikes, thanks to a compact, BMX-style frame, $695:

Nevis Man, a city cruiser with an easy, upright posture, $725. (A nice touch: Note how the luggage rack is an open shelf. A straight-up basket would probably too feminine for most dudes, so this one offers plausible deniability.)