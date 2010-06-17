WANTED: Wacom Bamboo Touch Pad

Disappointed that Apple didn’t announce an external version of their excellent MacBook trackpad at this year’s Worldwide Developer’s Conference? Me too. Luckily, Wacom, the touch pad pioneer, just came out with a product that does all the same stuff.

Gone are the days when the computer mouse ruled over the trackpad. Apple pushed the trackpad further than ever before with the aluminum MacBook line’s massive multitouch version and the implementation of some intuitive gestures. (I should note that a little piece of software called Multiclutch is, for me, an essential part of the equation. It lets you map all kinds of gestures to any keyboard shortcut in any program, like switching between Firefox tabs or opening a new photo in Photoshop.) The mouse now feels stifling and inefficient to those of us who have gotten used to swiping, pinching, and tapping.

Wacom’s Bamboo Touch is basically a MacBook trackpad that connects to any computer (including those running Windows) using USB. It’s even better in a few ways: It’s bigger, for one thing, and it has extra features like four programmable hardware buttons. It also comes with software built in that sounds a lot like Multiclutch, allowing you to map any of nine gestures to any software. That’s a welcome addition.

The Bamboo Touch is available now from Wacom for a pretty reasonable $50.

