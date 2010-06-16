All About AT&T’s iPad Hacker, Andrew Auernheimer

This, people, is Andrew Auernheimer, the hacker who last week exposed 114,000 iPad owners’ details courtesy of AT&T’s lax security system. He also goes by the name of Escher, but we’ll call him by yet another alias: Weev. (Whether that name came about because of his fulsome facial furniture is by the bye, but it’s apt, don’t you think? Perhaps Donald Trump might like to post his bail.) He is, as the New York Times has it, “legendary among trolls“–not the type that populate Norse legends, but those who reside on the Internet, throwing nastiness people’s way.

Anyhoo, pity the poor Weev. He’s been busted by Arkansas police for possession of drugs, including cocaine, LSD, Ecstasy, and schedule 2 and 3 pharmaceuticals, and is currently being held in the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville. “He sounds intense,” said one of my colleagues–which explains why Weev’s stash didn’t include weed.

People like Weev, while everywhere in chatrooms on the Internet, don’t really show up on the radar of everyday life–unless, of course, they are unfortunate enough to be caught by the fuzz (U.S. translation: busted by the cops) for a transgression–or three. So perhaps it’s time we learned a little more about them. Here’s Fast Company’s guide to Weev, High Priest of the Trolls, and the people he rules–or, at least, used to, until yesterday. I wonder if they have broadband access in the Washington County Detention Center?

Definition of a troll, by a troll spokesman: “A normal person who does insane things on the Internet.”

Definition of trolling, by Weev: “Trolling is basically Internet eugenics.”

What Weev does, by Weev: “I hack, I ruin, I make piles of money. I make people afraid for their lives.”