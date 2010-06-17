Work+Life Fit: First, Moms. Now, Dads…Then, Everyone

You can’t change unless you’re ready. Ready to recognize the need to change, and ready to make that change happen.

The good news is that it looks like we might be ready as a culture to recognize something that’s been true for quite some time—managing work and life is not just an issue for moms. It’s also important for fathers. BUT…

Unfortunately, from my experience:

Men aren’t currently included as equal participants in the work+life conversation culturally and within organizations, and

Recognizing that dads are active care givers who need and want flexibility gets us much closer to where we need to be. However, we don’t seem ready to go all the way and acknowledge that work+life fit is really an issue for all of us. Only then will we—government, employers and individuals—do the hard work necessary to fundamentally rethink how, when and where we flexibly work and manage our lives through our careers.

So, since we aren’t ready to go there (yet!), let’s celebrate the step we’ve made by recognizing that…

Dads need and want to flexibly manage their work+life fit too!

Boston College’s Center for Work and Family recently released The New Dad: Exploring Fatherhood Within a Career Context, a qualitative study of more than 30 middle-income first-time fathers. All of the fathers surveyed had five or more years of professional experience, and all of them were college graduates.

According to BCCWF Executive Director, Dr. Brad Harrington, they targeted this group because most of the research to date had focused on low income fathers. And, most middle-income families today increasingly rely on the income of both mothers and fathers to survive, yet as Kathleen Gerson noted in her book “The Unfinished Revolution:”