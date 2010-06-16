The Making of the World Cup Jabulani Ball: The Movie

Jabulani, the official ball of the World Cup, seems to be the focal point of the tournament so far. The $150, eight-paneled

synthetic ball is thermally bonded together, rather than being

stitched, as traditional footballs are. And this is how it is made, in a

factory in China:

Although Jabulani’s maker, Adidas, promised more goals than normal, there have been just 20 back-of-the-net opportunities in the first 12 games, compared to 28 in Euro 2008, and 30 in the 2006 World Cup. And a lot of anguished football fans are blaming the ball, because of strikes like this,

and howlers like that.