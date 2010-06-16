iFive: SF’s Cellphone Radiation Law, Whale Poo Cleans CO2, OK GO on Facebook, LinkedIn Lawsuit, Maicon’s Goal

After you put your book down and turned out the light last night, innovation was cramming hard for its exams today–and finding the time to score a goal from an impossible angle.

1. San Francisco is the first city in the U.S. to pass a law forcing

handset manufacturers to display their phone models’ radiation levels on

the packaging. There is still inconclusive proof that cellphone

use is dangerous, although one neuroscientist has called the untested use of cellphones “the largest human biological experiment ever,

because we don’t know what the long-term effects are going to be.” A spokesman for the city claims that the move is

informative rather than preventative.

2. Another reason to ban whaling: Scientists have discovered that feces from sperm whales help the oceans absorb CO2. A research team from Flinders University in Adelaide found that the 55 tons of iron released by the ceteceans can absorb around 440,000 tons of carbon, providing more food for the species in the process.

3. The band OK Go is using Facebook to promote its latest video

(and very lovely

it is too). The “My Friends are Cooler than Your Friends” contest will award an iPad to the lucky winner. But a neat little post from Jonathan Glick claims that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg could be facing a dilemma as he turns the social networking site from a communication-based model to one of content. While content attracts investors and advertising, if Zuckerberg moves too far from the communications model, he risks losing customers, who use the site to keep in touch with their friends. Unless, of course, the content includes the chance to win an iPad in exchange for keeping in touch with your friends.

4. How do you enforce non-compete agreements in the social networking era? LinkedIn is at the center of a legal dispute involving that very issue. IT firm TEKsystems is accusing former employee Brelyn Hammernik of soliciting its contract workers and clients through the social media network after signing a non-compete agreement. If TEKsystems is successful in court, it could set a precedent forcing other LinkedIn members to unfriend former colleagues and contacts once they move on from a job.

5. While some pundits are claiming this World Cup is the most boring yet, Brazilian striker Maicon proved that innovation is not dead on the football field with a stunning strike during his side’s match with North Korea. Meanwhile, the sport’s international body, FIFA, proved that it is not above bullying–and scoring an own goal–with its heavy-handed treatment of 36 women accused of an ambush marketing stunt for Bavaria beer (the official beer sponsor is Carlsberg, and they are the only ones allowed to market inside the stadiums).