Apple iPhone 4 Pre-Order Is a Security-Breached Nightmare: AT&T to Blame? [Updated]

Apple‘s iPhone 4 (check out our hands-on here) is available for pre-order today. Not purchase, just pre-order, which makes it even crazier that customers have come out in such force that AT&T customer service agents are probably crying themselves to sleep tonight. They should try to sleep–they’ve got a long day ahead of them tomorrow, given the major security breach that occurred today.

It appears that AT&T was unable to deal with the large number of orders, and since all orders (even from Apple’s official site) were routed through AT&T, when AT&T went down, everyone went down with it. And AT&T went down hard. There are reports of waits of 20 minutes per customer (for a procedure that should take no more than a minute or two), and sometimes as long as a few hours. AT&T’s site eventually crashed so hard that stores were forced to drastic measures.

Some AT&T stores moved to primitive 20th-century methods like imprinting credit cards with ink and paper. One store in Plainfield, IL simply closed down for the day, unable to take any orders. [Update: My source at AT&T says this is not true.]

Even worse, when orders did eventually go through, many returned errors. Some were charged the full, unsubsidized price ($700), or were billed two or three separate times due to AT&T employees mashing the “submit” button, hoping one would get through.

The worst problem has to be the security breach some customers found. As reported by Gizmodo, some customers, upon logging into AT&T’s site to order an upgrade, were actually taken to an entirely different user’s page, already logged in. That gives access to a stranger’s private billing and calling information. Apparently the breach is due, ironically, to a security update that went out over the weekend. AT&T didn’t test the update, and it seems to have backfired.

It’s a pretty egregious error. AT&T has yet to respond to my requests for comment, but this is a much more serious breach than, say, the iPad email address leak. I’ll update more as we hear more about this situation.