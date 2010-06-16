Join Us for Oakland, California’s Fast Cities Breakfast!

Want to see how an innovative city of the future is created? Join us for our Fast Cities panel on June 22 at the Washington Inn in Oakland, California. A variety of speakers, including Fast Company’s own Anya Kamenetz; Ian Kim, Director of The Ella Baker Center’s Green Collar Jobs Campaign; and Jaimie Levin, the Director of Alternative Fuels Policy and Marketing at AC Transit, will explore how Oakland has emerged as a leader in zero-emissions public transit and sustainable infrastructure design.

The event, which runs from 8:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the Washington Inn, is entirely free. And yes, that includes a complimentary breakfast. Check out the RSVP details below, and we hope to see you there!