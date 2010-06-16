Why Make It Less Worse, When You Can Make It Better?

Every once in a while you come across an idea so simple, self-evident and smart, you can’t believe it isn’t on every billboard in the land.

The particular idea I’d like to describe came in a

presentation by Jason Saul, CEO of Mission Measurement at this year’s

Sustainable Brands conference. His talk was on the shift from corporate

responsibility to responsible profit.

Saul began by reflecting on the ‘reset’ that corporate

thinking is going through. Shareholders and CEO’s are increasingly looking for

social and environmental value coupled with financial value, but many CSR

(corporate social responsibility) programs are still designed to reduce risk.

Recalibrating from risk reduction to value maximization is proving to be a

significant hurdle for companies.

The problem comes down to perspective. Risk reduction

essentially means making the problem less bad. Instituting ‘no sweatshop’

rules, but not attacking the social problems that breed child labor. Reducing

waste, but not imagining (or designing for) a future with zero waste.

Value maximization, on the other hand, is about making

sustainability pay. Building systems that not only proactively improve the

environment and society, but do so in the process of generating profit. In

essence, designing sustainability right into business innovation strategy.

In order to achieve true socially responsible value

maximization, corporations need make the leap to a new way of thinking.