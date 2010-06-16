How to Improve Your Next Disaster Response

Conflate, v. a: to

bring together, fuse; b: to confuse

The federal government’s response, under the direction of

the Obama Administration, to the Deep Water Horizon oil spill in the Gulf has

been to conflate the spill at the bottom of the sea with the clean up at the

water’s edge in Louisiana. While one causes the other, their solutions require

different approaches and technologies. Fusing two separate issues creates one

confusing problem.

By conflating the spew with the clean up the Obama

Administration committed the classic error of conflating responsibility for

outcome with impetus for action. Action to stop the flow and clean up the

wetlands and beaches should be his administration’s prime responsibility. Right

now, holding BP accountable is secondary to getting the leak stopped and the

shoreline clean.

Conflation is not simply a matter of semantics; it is a root

cause of organizational dysfunction. As we have seen in the Gulf disaster,

problems become entwined with processes so that inactivity supersedes

responsibility. As a result, nothing gets solved; and as we have seen, people

suffer.

What’s happening in the Gulf mirrors what happens in many

organizations when problems are not defined and people in charge lack the authority

and responsibility to do their jobs. When that happens, workers receive make

work assignments that spur activity but do not contribute to progress. Little

is accomplished because no one has the problem or its solution in clear focus.

Avoiding such confusion is not easy but if those in charge

at every level were to ask themselves and their peers three questions it could

improve clarity of purpose, direction, and progress. And here’s the good news:

these questions are stone simple. So simple in fact they get railroaded by the

urgency of acting now, when in reality we should be thinking now and acting

later.