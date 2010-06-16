Martha Stewart’s Twitter Tips

In just five months, lifestyle guru Martha Stewart attracted over 1 million followers on Twitter (she’s

now nearing 2 million). Even more remarkable is how little time she

spends on the service. “I only tweet five minutes a day,” Stewart told the

audience at TwtrCon this week, explaining that it’s a rule she rigidly follows. “It’s too

addictive!”

Stewart spoke with New York Times columnist David Pogue about her popularity on Twitter, and how she’s using the 140-character platform to boost her business. She believes that authenticity is crucial to successfully communicate on Twitter. “Yes, I really am me–I write all my own tweets,” she said. “To me, that is the best use of the medium.”

This is not the case for many other celebrities who use Twitter. 50 Cent, for example, openly employs a ghostwriter for all his fan

tweeting. “He doesn’t actually use Twitter,” the rapper’s online-scribe

told the Times

last year. “But the energy of it is all him.” Britney Spears and Kanye

West are also known to employ Twitter ghostwriters–even President Obama

has staffers running his feed.

Stewart, who often Tweets entire recipes in just 140 characters (a very impressive feat, if you think about it), has created an identity on the service that perfectly matches her personality, and it’s easy to hear her voice with every tweet. A recent example: “Do you use Hellmann’s Mayo or Kraft Miracle Whip, and why?? Answer asap”

Stewart and Pogue even jokingly vowed to launch a national campaign to encourage authenticity online and end anonymity. “You have to be you!” they agreed.