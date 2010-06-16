3-D Printing From Beyond the Grave: Household Items Made From Dead People

From the Dutch design firm Studio Wieki Somers come household objects made out of human ashes. Yes, human ashes. As in John Steegman (b. 1939, d. 1985), who is now a vacuum cleaner:

Somers

thinks there’s too much conspicuous consumption in the world, so by

turning grandpa into a vacuum cleaner or a rocking chair or whatever,

she hopes we become more attached to our stuff. No one would throw out

a family member’s ashes. Why toss a dusty old toaster?

The

scary thing: Technology’s actually making this possible. Somers created

the objects on a 3-D printer. (Where she got the ashes, we have no

idea, but we’re, um, dying to know.)

Clearly, the project’s

meant to freak people out and Somers doesn’t really think we should heat

Pop-Tarts with dead bodies. (At least we hope not.) In any case, her

point is a good one. “A dilemma that questions us most, is the way

technology (or humanity) has made it possible to extend our lives

almost endlessly,” she says. “But what is an eternal life good for if

we use it only to continue being excessive consumers who strive for

more and more products, regardless of the consequences?” Great question.

Just don’t bring us back as a toilet plunger.

[Images courtesy of Studio Wieki Somers]