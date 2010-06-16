Apple iPhone 4 Sold Out Until July 2, Pre-Orders Suspended by AT&T (Updated)

If you missed out on pre-ordering your iPhone 4 yesterday, then July 2 is the earliest date you’ll receive one–that is if you manage to pre-order the new device at all.

Demand for Apple’s new phone caused Internet chaos–including a gaping security breach that exposed people’s credit card details to the world. Add to that a server meltdown at Apple’s online store, which now shows the beginning of next month as the earliest available date for the new smartphone.

The security breaches at AT&T’s Web site forced the network provider to issue a memo to its employees. Boy Genius Report got the memo, which was titled: “Pre-orders for iPhone 4 and iPHone 3GS 8GB,” and instructed a temporary shut-down of the system.

Effective close of business on June 15, 2010, the ability to place pre-orders (new activations, upgrades and exchanges) has been temporarily suspended. There is a special team that will be manually working all pre-orders from June 15 that were held in a pending status. Under no circumstances should new pre-orders be attempted in the system. This suspension impacts Phoenix, Premier, OPUS (COR), and System X (DMDR). Please stay tuned to future bulletin communications for any updates.

However, it’s still not fixed. Gizmodo has published a post that is being updated live as the tales of woe continue to filter in. AT&T branches have been forced to take orders using pen and paper after their in-store systems crashed, online buyers getting confirmation of purchase with someone else’s credit card details on the receipt, incorrect shipping details. One man even claimed he received an email confirming his iPhone 4 order confirmation when he hadn’t been in the market for one.

The fiasco won’t just affect AT&T, however, which will be unpicking

the knots for months to come. It comes just days after another

embarrassing security gaff, in which the email addresses of 114,000

iPad owners were revealed.

As is becoming the norm with all new Apple products, the iPhone 4’s pre-order day was filled with rumor. A commenter on Social Media SEO claimed that a sales rep at the AT&T store told her that the iPhone 4’s ship date had been rolled back from the originally announced June 24 to July 10. This, despite one of Apple’s suppliers claiming that it had ordered enough components to be able to produce a mammoth 3 million phones a month. Which can only mean two things: Apple has completely underestimated the demand for its top-of-the-range smartphone, or someone, somewhere, is pulling the Internet’s leg.