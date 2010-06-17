Father’s Day Contest: And the Winner Is…[UPDATED]

No matter how adolescent Yellowcard’s genre and targeted crowd was, it definitely struck home with me and hopefully with my father. Finally I decided to listen to the song with dad and boy, did it ever pay off. There weren’t too many words said afterward but I remembering him smiling and the burning in the eyes. When I woke up the next morning there was a note saying “Thanks sharing that song with me.” In the end I can say it actually brought us closer and to this day that song from the silly teen pop-punk band, Yellowcard, reminds me of my Dad.

The most memorable song I can think of that opened me up to my father was Yellowcard’s “Father.” I knew even then that the song then was cliche but it made it much easier to tell my dad how I felt as a teen getting ready to head out of the door for college. For a while I had been telling myself to just sit down and listen to the song with him. I felt maybe this was too in-your-face because sometimes it’s hard for a son to sit down with his father and tell him how he felt about their relationship. I loved my father then as much as I do now even though we were never really that open with each other, but playing this song over and over in my car while I drove alone had a deep overwhelming feeling that I needed to get something off my chest.

Most stories were about father’s sharing music with their kids, but sometimes, they were about kids sharing music with the fathers. And for a couple people, that proved to be a transformative moment in the entire relationship. Here’s Ben Jones :

When I was twelve my father had a job offer in the United States and I remember that song playing on the radio as he was leaving home. I did not see him for a year, but because that song was always on the radio, I did not feel like he was ever away. To this day that song reminds me of the sacrifices he has made to give his kids a chance at a better life.

“Go West” by the Pet Shop Boys was a very popular song in the mid 90’s in Ukraine. My father always pushed me (sometimes physically) to learn English in the hopes that some day we will make it to the West and find a better life. During those difficult times, he somehow managed to find a few British magazines for me to translate and lyrics to “Go West” were one of the first articles I translated to Russian.

For example, here’s Vladimir P writing about how a Western song from his childhood seemed to represent the aspirations of his entire family:

We found that the best stories shared some common features: The song was linked to a specific moment (rather than a general sentiment); the song itself spoke to a shared connection, rather than a one-sided memory; and the music itself allowed something to happen, which otherwise might not have. Here are some of the entries that rose to the top, after reading them all. Each one, I think, throws light on the different ways music can craft our memory, and make our world bigger.

First off, a big thanks to everyone who took the time to share their personal stories for our Father’s Day contest . The submissions were superb, so it has been extremely hard to pick a winner.

[Update: Because we received so many outstanding submissions, Roth is generously offering a discount on the speakers to everyone that entered. Just email service@joeyroth.com, copying your submission into the body of the email.]

Pop and I went for a drive to get a beer a couple of

years back. We were driving back along a winding road between Paso

Robles and the coast and listening to some of my music. I tried to choose

music that I thought Pops would like and that would augment a relaxed

and lightly beery attitude (nowhere near the legal limit!) and beautiful

California countryside. Neko Case’s Blacklisted rotated into the

changer and it fell perfectly into the mood. About the time “Look for

Me (I’ll Be Around)” came on, Pops casually remarked that if he ever

happened to end up in a coma, he would want me to make the music

selections to play at bedside. That was just about the most sentimental

thing he’s ever said, and I took it as a heartfelt compliment, since

from my earliest memories music of his choosing was a constant

background to my entire upbringing.

Laura DeNuccio

shared a story of how music allows her to remember her best moments

with her father, even after his passing:

…Those were

his glory days,

and we were reminded of by all the stories he would tell us. He even

went so far as to karaoke “Soul Man” at the company

picnics, and embarrass us with impromptu performances when we had

parties at our house. It was impossible to restrain him during the

singing or storytelling. He was so happy, his whole face would just

light up. You were drawn to that happiness. For his 50th birthday

my

family bought him a light blue ‘69 GTO convertible. A near-likeness of

the first car he ever owned. We drove it into the back yard blaring

“Soul Man,” bobbing our heads in black fedoras and sunglasses. His

response was, “Holy Shit! Holy Shit! Who let you drive this car?!? December, over four years ago, something happened to my dad. I visited him for

Christmas, and he was not my dad. His face was gray, he had no energy,

he had no appetite, he would talk to us but it was as if he wasn’t

there. He had no light in his eyes. He hadn’t slept in over 3 months.

The

doctors attributed this to anxiety and sleep issues; he was never

diagnosed with depression. As I said goodbye to him to return home after the holidays, I gave him a hug and I told him I loved him and to

take care of himself. He told me he loved me and started to cry, and in

that moment he felt so weak and small it felt as if I was cradling him.

The big strong gregarious football player, being held up by his

daughter. A week after I returned home, my mom called me panicked. My father had killed himself. The brain is a funny thing. One

minute

working perfectly, the next failing you. I don’t know if it was some

freak brain chemistry, the anxiety or sleep drugs, or if it was all the

hits he took as an offensive lineman, but something in his brain just

snapped and he was gone. It is so incredibly painful to remember

my father in so much pain and doubt. He was scared and exhausted, and

he took his life. This was one blink of time with in his life, and it

is not how any of his friends and family want to remember him. Instead I think of him singing “Soul Man,” driving in his GTO, big smile on his

face. That is why on July 17th for my wedding, instead of a

traditional father daughter dance, I will be out in the middle of the

dance floor with my mom and sister. Doing Dad’s moves to “Soul

Man”–the raise roof, the shoveling coal, and probably the walking the

dog. I

think he would like that.

Chris Hutchinson‘s

story has a visceral appeal, thanks to the physical memory of what it

was like to listen to with his father:

…lurking

beneath my father’s conventional exterior was a spirit that would not be

tamed. My dad hand-built some huge speakers and bought the best stereo

and turntable we could afford. About once a week–usually Friday or

Saturday night and much to the chagrin of our next-door neighbors–he

would put on “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida.” As loud as possible. The

walls of our old house would pulse and rattle to the song and I can

remember I couldn’t even hear myself yell. The song seemed to emanate

from inside my chest, and eventually I could channel the famous drum

solo on just about anything–my bunk bed, school desks, whatever could

thump. .As my brother and sister and I danced around like small

Tasmanian Devils, I would glance at my dad. He always had this subtle

smile. I think he knew he was imprinting on me a spirit that would not

be tamed. “Dontcha know that I love you, Dad?”

And

sometimes, music opens up a side of your father that you might never

have known. A. Nevels:

When I was about

twelve, I got bored one summer day and snuck my dad’s old guitar out of

the closet. I’d had some lessons in the past, but had gotten burned out

somewhere in between learning “Wipe Out” and “Buffalo Gals.” I found an

old chord book and got cracking on the basics. When my dad came home, I

wasn’t sure what he’d think of me making such a ruckus on his baby (I

had a Sears Special lying around somewhere), but he was proud and

elated. I remember him sitting down, picking up the guitar, and

mesmerizing me with a soulful rendition of James Taylor’s “Fire and

Rain.” He played it just like the record which I’d heard so often, and

man, was I jealous. My mom later divulged, blushing, that he played it

for her over a picnic just before he proposed. Turns out it’s his bread

and butter. I’ve never stopped playing guitar since that day and

have always thought about him every time I’ve heard good ol’ “Fire and

Rain.”

Amy Brearly told us a story about how music

allowed her father to recollect a moment that might have remained sealed

up forever, if not for song:

After punching in my

CSNY tape into the car radio in high school, my dad listened for a

moment and said “this song always reminds me of being in Vietnam.” I

stopped whatever I was doing because, up to that point, I’d never heard

him mention being in the war. “When that happened in Kent State, I

wondered why I’d want to go home to a country that could do that. I

remember listening to this song and thinking that, when my tour was up,

I’d ask your mother to meet me in Australia so I didn’t have to go

back.”

He’s a great dad, but that was the most open he’d ever been,

and I still remember that feeling 20 years later.

Mary

Beth Ayvazian writes about how music reminds her of how her father

was rescued from the brink of PTSD, thanks to her mother:

“When

I come home at night she will be waiting; She’ll be the truest doll in

all this world…” and so go the lyrics of “Paper Doll” by the Mills

Brothers, my father’s favorite song. After flying 60 successful missions

in a B-26 Marauder –commonly referred to as “the Widow Maker”–my

father returned stateside in 1943. Post-traumatic stress syndrome would

not be recognized for decades, but in retrospect, he fit its classic

symptoms: intrusive memories, flashbacks, nightmares, tremors, loss of

interest and life in general. Binge drinking and a downward spiral

seemed to be in his future until a fortuitous blind date arranged by his

best friend. My mother walked into his life and love for this truest

“doll in all this world” turned his life around, and saved it.

Here’s

a stunningly awkward story from Margaret Fish: