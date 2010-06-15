iFive: BP’s $34 Billion Ticket, News Corp. Bids for BSkyB, North Korea vs. Brazil, Kindle Gets Twitter, Polygraphs Are Fun!

What did you dream about while you were sleeping last night? Lie detectors? Kim Jong Il? Oil Slicks? Well, innovation was living the dream.

1. The Senate is demanding that BP pay $34 billion in fines for the Gulf oil spill. Ahead of his meeting with the oil firm’s management at the White House tomorrow, Obama visited the slick-hit region–clean-up attempts are “chaotic,” say observers–and called for a “new future” of energy.

2. The eight-headed hydra that is News Corp. is making a bid to buy BSkyB, the satellite broadcaster it currently has a 39% stake in. It’s offering 700 pence–$10.32–per share, but BSkyB has indicated that it will accept around 800 pence. Murdoch’s company has also bought e-reader platform Skiff from the Hearst Corporation and content firm Journalism Online. Elsewhere in the Murdoch empire, a swath of reporters and editors at The Times are considering their redundancy packages. Revolving doors and all that.

3. Tonight in South Africa, it’s a member of BRIC meets the bat-shit crazy. Yes, it’s the Brazil-North Korea match. Kim Jong Il’s brave team held a press conference yesterday, where they revealed that it’s not about the winning, or the taking part, but the happiness of their Dear Leader, who has relaxed his initial stance on TV coverage. (Unless North Korea won, no matches would be televised.) Bangladesh, meanwhile, is slowing factory production in the evenings in order to conserve power for the footie coverage.

4. Kindle’s 2.5 upgrade is now available, and with it you get support for Facebook and Twitter. Users of the latter were pretty disgruntled yesterday, after the launch of Twitter Places caused a service outage for three hours, although some Web sites blamed it on the iPhone 4 being available for pre-order.

5. If Jack Bauer were still around, he would not approve of the latest message from the NSA. It’s a training video for lie detectors, amusingly titled “The truth about the polygraph.” While some people call the practice “Orwellian,” perky background music, and clips from Meet the Parents and The Simpsons make out like it’s the best fun you can have with your clothes on.