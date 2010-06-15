E3 Day 0: Wins for EA, Ubisoft, and Microsoft – But Activision Shows Us a Good Time

EA: Gamer’s Games

EA showed that it really wanted to connect with its fans, announcing a reward community for those who play its shooters dubbed EA Gunclub (a name so politically charged that it’s certain to arrive with a bang). To support it’s new mixed martial arts game, there will also be Live Broadcast, where gamers compete like athletes and the fighters they create can become “stars.” EA Active 2 will have an online social media component, with users getting profiles, fitness tips, and social networking–and the game is finally moving to other systems besides the Wii, thanks to Kinect and EA’s own motion control arm band for PS3.

Ubisoft’s Games You Can Feel

Ubisoft’s event was epitomized with the slogan the company presented, “Games You Can Feel.” The games had either an emotional, visceral, or motion control component: With known titles given extra time (Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood, Shaun White Skateboarding), or new titles announced (trippy music game Child of Eden, Motion Sports for Kinect, and a Michael Jackson dance game announced, but not shown–a shame as we’d love to see how you have to dance in real life for this. The company also had two non-games, a physical laser-tag came with plastic guns called Battle Tag, and a Vitality Sensor-like pulse monitor called Innergy that had software to de-stress you. After all that moonwalking and “feeling” Assassin’s Creed’s violence, you may need it.