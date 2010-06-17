Solving the Design Paradox: Budgets Come From the Top Down, But Design Happens From the Bottom Up

In my last post, I told you that to make great design happen, you have to follow the money. There are many companies–Dyson, BMW, Nike, and OXO come to mind–that have design in their DNA. And more companies are getting into design as fast as I can type. New direction setting for design is often initiated top down.

For example, Bob Ulrich, the CEO of Target, recognized design as an opportunity to compete against Walmart. He established a mantra–“Trend right, guest-focused and design-driven”–and commissioned several design superstars from outside the company to make an impact. It worked. Target built upon that success by developing an internal and fully integrated design organization; now the design solutions come from the bottom up.

So too, former Chairman Lee Kun-hee of Samsung recognized the value of design for his company, and set major corporate initiatives in place to build its capabilities: benchmarking, investing in design talent, training design teams to think strategically, empowering design managers, and developing (and funding) a great internal design organization.

A look back at some of the seminal work in corporate design centers will also reveal a supportive CEO or executive team. Thomas Watson Jr., former chairman of IBM, worked closely with Elliot Noyes, Ray and Charles Eames, and Paul Rand. How many times have we used the phrase “Good design is good business”? That was Watson.

Recall that when IBM was struggling against its design-driven competitor, Olivetti, to sell more typewriters, they soon realized they needed to up their design game.

Or consider one of my mentors, design director Bob Blaich who reported directly to the CEO of Herman Miller, and later to the executive board at Philips. Herbert Schultes at Siemens, Dieter Rams at Braun, and now Jonathan Ive at Apple all report to the CEO. Both Braun and Apple have not only invested in great design leaders and built talented internal design teams, but they recognize the value and power of simplicity in design with striking similarity. Put that together with a CEO and an internal culture that not only empowers but demands great design, and you have a formidable competitor. Great design most often stems from CEOs who place bets–I mean investments–in design.