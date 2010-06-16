Four years ago, Shelly

Palmer was asked to stop pushing an “advanced media agenda” by the Emmy®

Awards Board of Governors after writing a book called “Television Disrupted”

that anticipated the transformation of network TV. The son of Julliard-trained musicians and a composer/producer

himself, Shelly was not one to mope over a blown recital. Instead, he gathered his instruments; forty

email addresses, some fellow digital enthusiasts, a lifetime of technical

innovations and started a project that focused on emerging media and what they

call a “digital life.”

900 business days later, the

Shelly Palmer brand is nearly ubiquitous.

He is on practically every

media platform from daily newsletters to radio, taxis to Facebook, websites to

books and a broadcast TV deal is in the works. His consulting practice is

highly lucrative and he gets paid to speak all over the world. Shelly will tell you he’s been very

lucky, but after spending on hour on the phone interviewing him, I can assure

you luck has nothing to do with it.

In fact, the success of Shelly Palmer is a beautifully conducted

symphony of marketing savvy, revealing a six-movement composition on how to orchestrate a personal

brand. 1. Give Away the Melody The marketing cornerstone of

the Shelly Palmer brand is a daily email newsletter that now goes to a whopping

575,000 subscribers. Noted Palmer,

“We take the 3-5 most interesting stories every day, distill them down,

contextualize them and try to add value.” Initially, these stories were

just provided as headlines, which encouraged readers to visit ShellyPalmer.com

to get the whole story and of course learn all about Shelly’s other

“products.” This marketing as service approach led

readers to sing Shelly’s praises, for in a world of information overload, he helped

them “look like a genius to their bosses and less-informed colleagues every

day.” By “relentlessly putting

something of value in people’s mailboxes,” Palmer stayed top of mind as a

potential speaker or consultant, like a pop tune you simply can’t shake. 2. Beat Your Measures Well aware of the need to

acquire a steady stream of “customers” cost-effectively, Palmer and Co “took all

the available technology to promote a marketing circle.” Email drove web traffic which drove

video plays which led to speaking engagements which led to consulting gigs and

so on. But unlike most start-ups, Palmer assigned dollar value metrics to all the

things you could do on his website even those without an immediate return. For example, a newsletter subscriber

with a corporate email address was assigned a value of $4 since it would have

cost them that much to buy such a name.

By carefully tracking everything from email open-rates, to website loyalty

and recency, to conversions, Palmer was also able to make informed improvements

over time. On a side note, Palmer

castigated the use of website hits, calling them “how idiots track success.” 3. Try New Tunes

As a small company, Palmer

noted that “it was easy for us to test things and we tried a dozen different

experiments with radio, all of which we screwed up.” Eventually they got it right, partnering with the United

States Radio Network, providing a daily Shelly Palmer Digital Life minute to

218 stations across the country.

They also continued to refine their newsletter approach and recently

started providing the whole story instead of just headlines. Added Palmer, “our website traffic

dropped off 50%, however, our conversion against product sales, speaking

engagements and email opens went double digit through the roof.” This new approach also reflected

Palmer’s preference to “follow the road, not the map” by adjusting to changing

circumstances with savvy, speed and flexibility. 4. Every Instrument is its Own

Art Form Shelly Palmer cranks out a

remarkable 46 different pieces of content on a daily basis. Knowing that his target expects a

consistent level of excellence regardless of the medium, very little of the

content is cookie cutter. Palmer

offered, “You can’t repurpose physical media, you need to rebuild it for what

it is, radio can’t just be the audio from a video.” The terse newsletter wouldn’t work as a video nor could it

translate into the longer-form thought leadership pieces Shelly writes weekly. And this level of customization

continued with the emergence of social media. Added Palmer, “We were there

instantly, putting all our content in the form of questions in order to inspire

conversation.” Since the Shelly

Palmer brand is only as strong as each individual communications, he and his

team take the time to make each component stand alone, an effort that other

marketers would be wise to emulate. 5. Find Your Voice At one point when Palmer was

traveling, a substitute performed on his daily MediaBytes video. The fans were not amused and hundreds

complained. Thinking that his

brand was only about the high quality content that he and his team worked so

hard to deliver, Palmer suddenly realized that, “a huge part of what the Shelly

Palmer brand is–is Shelly Palmer.”

He doesn’t say this as an egotist but rather with amused resignation

that he and the brand are one. Fortunately

this role fits him like the fine suits he wears. “I love to perform and I get a kick out of it when people

tell me that I’m a good speaker,” notes Palmer who is called to the lectern

over 50 times a year. He also noted

that as a personal brand, “You gotta be in uniform and always assume you are

being watched—so I try to comport myself that way.” 6. Don’t Play Every House

When offering advice to

other small businesses, Palmer noted “I don’t take every consulting job–I only

take the ones that I can do great, make a lot of money for me and my clients

and when people learn that I did that, they say ‘Wow’.” This approach sings volumes about

Palmer’s commitment to delivering a product that is of genuine value, whether

free or paid. For his weekly

thought leadership article, Palmer imagines that he is writing it for a media

maven like Jeff Zucker, making sure he keeps it interesting and “wastes as

little time as possible.” And

though Palmer acknowledges that his articles may be “superficially useful for

the less digitally literate,” there is always “code” for important digital

issues that will spark interest among his more sophisticated consulting

clients. Final note:

Shelly Palmer has been training for this role all his life, writing

music since he was four, filing for his first patent in his teens, attending

NYU film school, producing EMMY-award winning TV shows and composing over a

thousand pieces of music (including “Let’s Go Mets”) that are currently in use on TV or radio. Like every great musician, Palmer knows

that he is only as good as his last performance, an understanding that is sure

to keep his brand pitch perfect for many years to come.