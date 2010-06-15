Can You Beat BP’s Ridiculous “Reports from the Gulf”?

Among the various PR efforts that BP is engaged in, they’ve apparently sent out a “reporter” to file missives about the company’s efforts to stem the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill.

And what “Paula Kolmar” is writing tips well over the line of self-parody, into some kind of bizarro world where bullshit smells like puppies and champagne–and where cleaning up the oil spill while being slathered in tar balls and oil fumes is a bit like being embraced by Fabio in a grocery-store romance novel.

Here are some of our favorites. From a report titled “Ballet at Sea”:

I was on a jack-up boat observing the practice operations several miles out of Bayou La Batre on a day when the ocean was calm, except for the groups of dolphins swimming around us. Even a shark came along to watch the show. Hot, humid conditions intensified by bright sunlight in a cloudless sky were actually made pleasant by the salty sea breezes topped off with lots of sunscreen and bottles of water.

See! Cleaning up the spill is like a mixture of lounging on the beach and going on a whale-watching cruise! And it’s a pleasure to sniff the breeze and soak in the poetry of the clean-up:

From the relative comfort of a large square deck with a cold bottle of water always in hand, and an air-conditioned TV room with comfy sofas a level below, I witnessed beauty preparing to face the beast…A ballet at sea as mesmerizing as any performance in a concert hall, and worthy of an audience in its own right.

Makes your heart tingle, right? What beauty! And still, it goes on. From a report called “I saw the spill today”:

Seeing it real-time, up close, eyes-on is, oddly, an

inspiration to shake off the weariness, to look ahead, not behind, to

dig in and focus with vigour on the task at hand. Yes, I saw the oil

spill today. I saw the skimmers. I saw the relief well drill ships. I

saw the support vessels circling the incident site. It was indeed a

sobering privilege.

Another doozy, from “Family seafood business“: