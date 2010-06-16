How Gina Trapani, Helped Me Stop Procrastinating and Finish My Book Proposal

One of my mountains to climb

to reach life/balance, is my low threshold for distraction. I’m one of those

people who was constantly looking for the magic pill that would make me

organized, be able to locate every slip of paper, and every computer file, no

matter how obscure the name.

I spent too much time

berating myself for procrastination, which wasted even more time.

I heard other people shout

the miracles they had achieved with hundreds of different systems, and wished I

were one of them.

Although simple for some, those

systems drove me nuts, and I found myself procrastinating before I could even

purchase new file folders.

So I was happy and relieved

when I started reading the words of Gina Trapani in “Fast Company,”

particularly “How to Make Procrastination Productive.”

At last, someone was telling

me there was an upside of procrastination. She said to do something worthwhile

during procrastination, like cleaning my desk, so at least I can feel good

about that.