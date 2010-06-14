@BPGlobalPR Revealed to be Funnier in 140 Characters Than in Real Life

Today at TwtrCon, the Twitter business conference in New York City, the infamous (and philanthropic) @BPGlobalPR ran out on stage looking very much the con himself, disguised in a ski mask, fake moustache, oversized nose, glasses, and a wig and top hat.

In case you haven’t kept up with @BPGlobalPR’s viral success, he tweets as a mock-BP rep, using the platform to parody the oil company’s bumbling response to the Gulf spill. Though his popularity has frustrated BP execs (who recently demanded the spoofer specify that it’s all a joke), his purpose isn’t all just snark and games: Since starting his Twitter account, @BPGlobalPR has amassed more than 160,000 followers and has raised over $20,000 for HealthyGulf.org.

But on stage at TwtrCon, the mock-BP exec’s 20-minute parody of the oil company played to sparse laughter from the crowd–it was all very hit-or-miss humour.

“We got to place blame somewhere,” he bellowed, joking that everybody except BP ought to be blamed for this mess, including the fishermen for choosing to work in the Gulf and the photographers for snapping pictures of the spill. “And of course the animals for going in the damn oil in the first place!” he cracked.

He also spent time holding up pictures of cute cats, using the furry-feline pics to distract the audience from the catastrophe in the Gulf.

At one point, he spilled water all over the stage, and tried unsuccessfully to clean up the spill with his top hat (Get it?).