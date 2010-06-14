Goalie Blames Ball, Adidas Blames Goalie, What’s the Jabulani Story?

We know the score. Each World Cup brings a new football: smoother; better; faster; stronger, to misquote Daft Punk (they’re in Adidas’ Cantina ad as well). Jabulani is the sportswear firm’s 11th Official World Cup ball and it’s come in for a bit of a beating ever since that freak goal/blunder–depending on which side of the Atlantic you reside–during Saturday night’s match between England and the USA.

Both Robert Green, England’s goalkeeper, and Fabio Capello, the team manager both blamed the ball for Clint Dempsey’s strike to bring the scores level (it doesn’t really stand up when you watch a replay, as the goal was a scrappy little thing). It is, however, interesting to see just what some of the players in South Africa think of Jabulani. Brazilian midfielder Felipe Melo describes it as “a spoiled little rich kid, who doesn’t want to be kicked in any way.” His take on Jabulani’s predecessor, will have metaphor fans screaming the house down. “The other ball is like a nagging woman: you kick her and she’s still there.”

While most of the players contracted by Adidas (Lionel Messi, Frank Lampard are just two) have given Jabulani pretty favorable write-ups (insert Mandy Rice-Davis defense here, please) it’s the keepers we should be listening to. Lampard’s Chelsea teammate, Petr Cech gives it the thumbs-up. “It is nice to catch. It feels good in the hands as well as kicking, it has a good control when I try to kick it,” he says. Spain’s keeper, Iker Casillas, describes it as “poor,” while David James, Green’s rival for the England goalie jersey called it “dreadful. It’s horrible, but it’s horrible for everyone.”

Spanish right-back Alvaro Arbeloa takes a more simple approach. “It’s round, like always,” he said.

Adidas released a statement today that put the blame firmly at Robert Green’s feet. “We believe it was down to a massive goalkeeping mistake, and Green should look at his own positioning as the ball came towards him.” Andy Harland, lecturer in Sports Technology at Britain’s Loughborough University, and one of the men behind the design of Jabulani, merely replied, “Don’t blame me or the ball.”