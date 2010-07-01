advertisement
From In-N-Out to Burgerville: A Historic Drive-Thru Timeline

By Stephanie Schomer1 minute Read

1948 – In-N-Out Burger opens in Baldwin Park, California. The fast-food drive-thru is born.

1953 – Roller-skating carhops become a signature at the first Sonic drive-in.

1953 – The First Christian Church of Daytona Beach converts a drive-in theater into the first drive-in church.

1975 – Soldiers from Fort Huachuca were forbidden to get out of their cars in army fatigues. McDonald’s solves the problem by opening its first drive-thru in Sierra Vista, Arizona.

1989 – Grieve on the go? Chicago’s Gatling’s Funeral Home introduces a drive-thru viewing option.

2004 – McDonald’s and other chains begin outsourcing order taking. You may be eating in Wyoming, but the person you’re ordering from is in Los Angeles.

2006 – A Subway in Mentor, Ohio, implements touch-screen ordering in the drive-thru.

2009 – Pennsylvania Representative Kevin P. Murphy unveils a drive-thru office to speed up dealing with constituents.

The Burgerville chain opens its drive-thru to bicyclists.

