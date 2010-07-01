Tread Lightly: Sustainable Tourism 2010

Whistler, British Columbia

Take a zip line past rebuilt salmon habitats and pristine hiking paths.

New Forest, England

Share the road with cows and ponies in these auto-free tourism villages.

Guanacaste, Costa Rica

Count and protect leatherback sea-turtle eggs.

Kerala, India

Ride the river on a nonpolluting houseboat, then dig deep into culture with traditional music and dance lessons.

Tsavo, Kenya

Track elephant and rhinoceros behavior while staying at this national park.

Queensland, Australia

Help scientists research climate change in the rain forest.