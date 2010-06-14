Get Your Submissions in for Our Father’s Day Contest!

Last week, we announced our Father’s Day contest, a storytelling competition. We asked you to provide a song that always reminds you of your father, and why–with the best story, as selected by us, winning a pair of Ceramic Speakers by Joey Roth.

Your responses have been nothing short of tremendous, and a pleasure to read–a mixture of comedy and memory and sentiment that we’re honored to host on our site.

A number of people have touched on songs that revealed something about their fathers they would have never seen otherwise, like this entry from Amy Brearley:

After punching in my CSNY tape into the car radio in high school, my dad

listened for a moment and said “this song always reminds me of being in

Vietnam.” I stopped whatever I was doing because, up to that point, I’d

never heard him mention being in the war. “When that happened in Kent

State, I wondered why I’d want to go home to a country that could do

that. I remember listening to this song and thinking that, when my tour

was up, asking your mother to meet me in Australia so I didn’t have to

go back.”

He’s a great dad, but that was the most open he’d ever

been, and I still remember that feeling 20 years later.

There’s been some stories tinged with inevitable regret, like this one from Jake Peters:

Ever since I could remember my father has tried to be “father of the

year” because he grew up without a father. His father died when he was

very young. But i was a kid and could care less what my father was to me

or why he was around. To me he was just that authority figure always

telling me what to do and how to do it. As I got older I finally told

him to leave me alone. And he did. He stopped going to my games. He

stopped giving me instructions. He stopped being “Dad”. I have since

moved away and have now become a Dad myself. Man I wish I could strangle

that kid that said, “Dad just leave me alone”. I realize now that he

was the best thing that ever happened to me. I miss my Dad and wish i

had those years back. For this I think of the song by Cat

Stevens, Father And Son. It is a true representation of a father and son

relationship.

Here’s a funnier take, courtesy of Jason Cowell:

This has to be the oddest of all. The song that reminds me of my Dad is

also the first real song I can remember when I was about six was,

believe it or not, “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees. My brother got a

brand new, high tech tape cassette player (the little silver and black

recorders with the lever buttons) which was revolutionary at the time

and one day my parents were having a party with their friends over and

one of their friends had the soundtrack (cassette) for the number one

movie out “Saturday Night Fever”. next thing I know there are a bunch of

old people dancing around my house to a what I know must have been an

acoustic travesty. 30 years later I’m visiting my parents, we’re in the

car and “Stayin’ Alive” comes on the radio. My Dad starts bobbing (he’s

71) around and says: “Remember this song? We used to really ‘jig it up’

to his one.” NEVER can I hear that song without thinking of my Dad.

Thank you so much to everyone that’s taken the time to share. And don’t forget, you still have a shade under 24 hours to share your story here.