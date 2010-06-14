World Cup: How Are You Watching?

This week, blogger Michael Surtees showed off his World Cup rig–that is to say, the gear that he’s watching the matches on. When we saw the picture, it got us thinking. What kind of set-up are you using to get your football fixes? Given that many people around the world will be using their mobile devices to access the games, it’s fair to say that the TV won’t be the only screen in use–a fan needs a steady diet of news, social media, and statistics, after all.

So we’re teaming up with Gizmodo to find out how this World Cup is being “experienced.” Whether you’re sitting pitch-side in South Africa, at a local bar, or hiding a secret screen from your boss at work, we want to know. Send photos of however and wherever you’re watching to: contests@gizmodo.com or gimme@fastcompany.com.

We’ll show off the entries later this week. Best one wins a penalty shoot-out, with Robert Green in goal, the highlights of which may or may not be shown on ITV HD channel.

[Image via Michael Surtees’ Flickr]