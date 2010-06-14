YouTube and Guggenheim Hook Up on Biennale Video Art

In the world of strange bedfellows, YouTube and the Guggenheim would surely be the couple most likely to take the cake. Yet the museum has turned to the video-hosting site to source its creative talent for ¡ts forthcoming biennale of video art, with YouTube Play.
The two institutions, alongside collaborator HP, are hoping to “elevate the debate” about what people can do with video. There are no limitations on content–from documentaries, to stop-motion, animation and music videos–in short, just about anything that will fill a YouTube screen, and the 20 finalists will be shown at the Guggenheim in New York, as well as its outposts in Berlin, Bilbao and Venice.
Even YouTube’s senior marketing manager, Ed Sanders, admits that the shack-up is “slightly unusual on paper”, but is adamant that the website is partially behind the recent explosion in creative video. “Much of this is driven by the growth of sites like YouTube and the democratization of production. There’s a huge creative community online (and) we’re hoping this project will help bubble things up to the surface.”
The intro video has been made by Johnny Kelly, a former Jerwood Moving Image prizewinner–you can see his Vimeo page here–and you can see how it was made below. Final day for submitting entries is July 31.