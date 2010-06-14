YouTube and Guggenheim Hook Up on Biennale Video Art

In the world of strange bedfellows, YouTube and the Guggenheim would surely be the couple most likely to take the cake. Yet the museum has turned to the video-hosting site to source its creative talent for ¡ts forthcoming biennale of video art, with YouTube Play.

The two institutions, alongside collaborator HP, are hoping to “elevate the debate” about what people can do with video. There are no limitations on content–from documentaries, to stop-motion, animation and music videos–in short, just about anything that will fill a YouTube screen, and the 20 finalists will be shown at the Guggenheim in New York, as well as its outposts in Berlin, Bilbao and Venice.