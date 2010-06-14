iFive: Obama Pushes BP for Fund, Twitter Weddings, ChatRoulette’s Genital-Sensing Tech, Apple Search and TV, Dead-Tree in Profit

While American soccer fans toast their 1-1 win over England on Saturday night, innovation didn’t really care, because it was inventing a new ballgame to be played in a new ballpark. With four-legged hairdroids .

1. In advance of his meeting with British Petroleum–sorry, BP–execs on Wednesday, Obama is working out just how to make BP pay. The President, who calls the spill nature’s 9/11, will be addressing the American nation from the Oval Office tomorrow, and one wonders whether he’ll have an answer to the question on most people’s lips: Just how long will it take to halt the flow of oil from the leak?

2. While the media buzz around Andrey Ternovskiy’s ChatRoulette site may have abated somewhat, it’s still mighty popular. Just not as popular as before–the reason for this being the amount of willy-waving on the site. But the teenage founder may have an answer to this: penis-sensing software, and the wise head of Napster founder Shawn Fanning.

3. With this tweet, I thee wed. This Saturday, in Mobile, Alabama, the first Twitter-based wedding will take place. It’s between Sara and Paul, a couple who run the Daily Shite website, and the invitation urges guests to “share the celebration as they merge their lifestreams and the contents of their hard drives forever.” Most looked forward to will be the 140-character address from the official, no doubt.

4. A week after Steve’s keynote at the WWDC, and the official iPhone 4 announcement, some things are becoming clearer. The iMovie app will only work on Apple’s latest phone, and not the iPad. Venture Capitalist Stewart Alsop had some things to say about the future of search on Apple: It’s all about Siri–and it will all be about Apple TV, according to Alsop.

5. Memo to dead-tree press barons: Turn your newspaper into a freebie and you’ll coin it in via advertising. London’s Evening Standard has done just that and is close to making a profit, reports PaidContent.