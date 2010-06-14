ROI Means Treating Your Agency As Your Partner

I have had the opportunity

to work with client teams at some of the world’s best recognized brands —

across a range of categories — from packaged goods and spirits to pet food and

consumer electronics. One thing they have taught me is that good marketing

agency help does not come cheap.

Brands all want and need

smart, creative, and talented problem solvers to break through the issues and

give an outsider’s perspective on marketplace challenges. Yet all too often,

securing the most value from that agency relationship is not managed as a top

priority. Invariably, over time, the relationship and the quality of work wanes

and it again costs time and money to bring a new partner on board. But that

doesn’t have to happen! Here are three secrets I have gleaned from some of my best

brands on how clients can get great agency work at a fair price:

(1) Be direct. While

some agency folks admittedly might be mistaken for carnies, most of us are

neither mindreaders nor psychics — nor even telekinetic. The best agencies know

how to listen. What we need to hear is clarity about what you are looking for

(see #2) and comprehensiveness in the information you can share. These two

simple things will make us much better able to view the problem through your

lens. It will also save us time and you money.

(2) Briefs are

bibles. Honestly, if I lined up briefs from three different companies

across three different product categories that I have seen this year, and if I

covered up the brand names, you might not be able to tell which was which. Try

this for your own brand and see if you pass the test. Agencies live and die by

their ability to translate a brand brief into actionable messaging and imagery

that will motivate consumers to take action. But if a brand team is just doing

a cut-and-paste job — and thus poorly or broadly defining their brand, their

consumer, their challenges — then their program budget to solve those problems

will be poorly used.

(3) A little

appreciation goes a long way. We agency people are a sensitive bunch.

Our service-oriented nature makes us a bit like golden retriever puppies: we

really, really, really want to make you happy — so much so that to get it right

we will sacrifice nights and weekends on the hunt. We want to come through for

you. Yet too often our client presentations are followed by commentary so

sparse we can hear the chirping of crickets. What agencies would prefer is an

open discussion with the client. You’d be amazed how important constructive

feedback and open dialogue is. We’re not asking for a fruit basket, although

fruit is better than flowers in my book, but you would be surprised how some

simple recognition for the work and effort goes a long way toward motivating

the team to do even better. That’s what partnership is all about. While our

accountant will tell us to work for anyone who pays their bills promptly, the

client who gets our best work — and the fewest billable hours — is the one whom

the creative people want to work for. When you’re partners, you tend to be more

productive. Isn’t that hunting dog happier when he knows your success depends

on him?

I hope everyone who

reads this thinks they are already following these three recommendations. But

the truth is that most of our clients are not. Recognize that if you want to

get more value out of your agency, as well as immediately improve your ROI, it

really is that simple. Treat your agency right and they’ll be your best friend.