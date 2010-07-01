Fast Blurbs: July/August 2010

When the sun is out in the summertime, the last thing you may want is some shade — but your eyes need it. Proenza Schouler’s 2010 sunglasses feature the same hardware as the brand’s ultra-popular handbags, and they’ll keep you looking extra cool. ($275, barneys.com )

Gear

Planning on catching a wave or two? Make sure you’ve got surf apparel that works well in the water but also looks great on land. One option: designer Cynthia Rowley’s new women’s line for Roxy. Rowley manages to give even neoprene a makeover, thanks to the icy color-blocked design of the Green Room Wetsuit. ($225, roxy.com)

Music

On August 12, Vinyl Record Day, we celebrate the old-fashioned LP. But as nostalgic as we may be, we’re also fans of modern technology and the discs aren’t exactly portable. For the best of both worlds, digital and analog, try Sony’s USB Stereo Turntable, which moves tracks from your records to your iPod. ($160, bestbuy.com)

Be Wary

More U.S. presidents have died in July than in any other month. Three of the first five died on July 4.

Be Free

Nearly 20 nations celebrate their sovereignty in July, including Argentina, Belgium, Malawi, Rwanda, and Venezuela. In the U.S., 90% of fireworks are lit on Independence Day.

Be Refreshed

Lemonade was first served in Paris on August 20, 1630. An American circus vendor, Henry Allott, is credited with inventing pink lemonade in 1872, when he dropped cinnamon candies into a vat of lemonade.

Be Fruitful

August is peak season in the U.S. for golf, peaches, and babies being born.