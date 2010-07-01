Jamba Juice Launches Clothing Line

Presumably inspired by someone shouting “Hey, you’ve got some smoothie on your shirt,” Jamba Juice has launched a clothing line, splashing its logo onto hats ($8) and hoodies ($23). For those who walk on the Strawberries Wild side, there’s even a tee with a graffiti-style slogan ( go big ). Because nothing screams “street cred” like a $5 smoothie with a flax-and-fiber boost. Available at headlineentb2b.com.