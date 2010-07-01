advertisement
Jamba Juice Launches Clothing Line

Photographs by Dan Saelinger Photographs by Dan Saelinger
By Dan Macsai1 minute Read

Presumably inspired by someone shouting “Hey, you’ve got some smoothie on your shirt,” Jamba Juice has launched a clothing line, splashing its logo onto hats ($8) and hoodies ($23). For those who walk on the Strawberries Wild side, there’s even a tee with a graffiti-style slogan (go big). Because nothing screams “street cred” like a $5 smoothie with a flax-and-fiber boost. Available at headlineentb2b.com.

