Keepsake Skateboards Produce Brand Impressions

The best MLB giveaway this season? The skateboard decks that the Cincinnati Reds handed out in May to 10,000 fans. “At first, I thought it was too cool for Cincinnati,” says Reds promotions manager Lori Watt. “But why not be cutting edge? Bottom line, we want more fans in our seats.” The giveaway cost just a few dollars per deck, but the estimated retail value of $30 made the boards keepsakes and drew Coca-Cola as a sponsor.

From the 1964 collaboration between Hobie and Vita-Pakt Juice to today’s Disney and Andy Warhol decks, boards and branding have long gone together like the words “Tony” and “Hawk.” “Companies want to get brand impressions out there,” says Justin Grosch, president of Right Brain Promotional Marketing, “and boards are used for years.”

The sport can also gain from a brand’s allure. Leonardo Pais, the CEO of wholesaler Bravo Sports, says his 4-year-old daughter now rides, thanks to Barbie. “In my neighborhood, I’m the hero for little kids,” he says. “I kind of use them as a focus group.” Sick trick.