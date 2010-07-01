Newsroom Close-Up

“My favorite topic is the smartphone, because it’s the most exciting gadget category in the modern tech world and because there’s a new one every six hours, so there’s always something to write about,” says Dan Nosowitz. From a pink leatherette love seat in his San Francisco home, the FastCompany.com writer covers tech, gadgets, “and the ways all of that nerd stuff affects the day-to-day lives of even non-nerds.” A former contributing editor at Gizmodo, Nosowitz is also the founder of Oh Em Gee, a new-media pop-culture criticism collec-tive. (And for the record, he’s an Android user.)