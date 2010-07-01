Update: Good Work and Good-bye

In the two weeks following the publication of “ Look Who’s Curing Cancer ” (May), about IBM’s campaign to recruit the public to volunteer their idle computers for medical research, World Community Grid added 11,000 computers, the sharpest two-week rise so far this year. The Fast Company 54-member team has contributed more than a year of computer time. To join, go to worldcommunitygrid.org and search for Fast Company . World Community Grid is the only large-scale, single-company effort run on BOINC, the platform created in 2002 by computer scientist David Anderson at the University of California, Berkeley, who is still working to get the word out. “I know for a fact that most scientists don’t know about it,” he says. The 36 projects under way at boinc.berkeley.edu explore everything from climate change to quantum computing. — Chuck Salter

Since we wrote about Santiago Calatrava in our February issue, the Spanish starchitect has added a new skill to his résumé: set designer. He debuted five stage designs for the New York City Ballet’s 2010 spring season, which was titled, appropriately, “Architecture of Dance.” He’s the first architect to get such an invitation since Philip Johnson in 1981. “As an architect,” Calatrava says, “I have always studied and sought inspiration from movement and the human body. To me, there is no muse greater than a dancer.” — Linda Tischler