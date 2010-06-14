Netflix Reacts to Blockbuster’s Boasts, iPhone App, and Hulu

Blockbuster CEO Jim Keyes has been vocal in the press lately, knocking Netflix for its outdated content and boasting of the company’s 28-day exclusive window for new releases, even as they flirt with bankruptcy. While Netflix has resisted responding publicly, don’t mistake their silence for retreat. I spoke with industry insiders and a rep from Netflix to get a sense of the company’s stance on Blockbuster’s public criticisms, especially regarding Keyes’s comments in Fast Company’s recent interview.

In the interview, Keyes flaunted Blockbuster’s deal with several major movie studios that gave the ailing video-rental giant a four-week advantage over Netflix for new releases. But this window isn’t entirely in Blockbuster’s favor–in fact, it was actually a deal Netflix heavily pushed for.

“We actually went proactively to the studios several years ago because the 28-day model is really good for us–we recommended it,” says Steve Swasey, VP of corporate communications for Netflix, who explained that the agreement shaved off significant costs, enabling the online-subscription company to provide its customers with better availability and more titles to stream instantly. “We’re even talking to other studios about it as well.”

This is a far cry from Keyes’s description of the 28-day advantage, which, according to one film industry source, was an arrangement that Blockbuster actually had very little control over.

“Blockbuster didn’t stay with new releases by choice,” explained the source, who is very familiar with the studio agreements with Netflix and Blockbuster. “Movie studios have Blockbuster where they want them–they know Blockbuster is not in any position to negotiate because of their financial position.”

“The studios are getting huge payments for new releases from Blockbuster because they know the company needs them.”