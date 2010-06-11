Open Thread: Will You Buy the iPhone 4?

As the New York Times has pointed out multiple times in the past few weeks, we can’t get enough of our distracting gadgets. The newest bright, shiny thing to come down the technology pipeline is the iPhone 4, an ultra-sleek upgrade from the last version of Apple’s popular smartphone.

The phone’s impressive features include 40% more battery life than the 3Gs (300 hours of standby, 10 hours of Wi-Fi Web browsing and 7 hours 3G calling), an upgraded processor, gyroscope, front-facing camera, 5 megapixel rear camera that records 720p video at 30fps, and multitasking (finally!). Apple’s 9.3 mm thin iPhone also offers an ultra high-resolution display–960 by 640 pixel resolution on a 3.5-inch screen–that has four times as many pixels as previous iPhones. Apple is rumored to be preparing to sell 3 million devices in the first month.

So here’s our question: Will all these snazzy new features sway you to upgrade now, or will you wait? And if you have an Android phone, will this finally trigger you to make the switch? If so, why?