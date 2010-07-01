Stars – Big-name Apple loyalists
Ellen DeGeneres, Will Ferrell, Tony Hawk, Vanessa Hudgens, Angelina Jolie, Yo-Yo Ma, Madonna, Bill Maher, Errol Morris, Edward Norton, Gwyneth Paltrow, DJ QBert, Chris Rock, Kelly Slater, Emma Stone
Cultists – Obsessive devotees who love Apple just a bit too much
Veronika Carrera
stevesoutfit.com
Has catalogued and sourced Jobs’s presentation outfit
Justine Ezarik
Video blogger, ijustine.com
Tattooed the Apple logo onto her shoulder in 2007
Johnny Makkar
Blogger, sentbystevejobs.com
Documents every email he can find sent by Jobs
Mel Sampat
Cofounder, cupidtino.com
Launched dating site for Apple fans
Aesthetes – Artistic visionaries influenced by Apple
David Hockney
Artist
Two of his primary drawing tools? The iPad and iPhone
Jim Lee
DC Comics copublisher
Comic-book artist experiments on the iPad
Fakes – Fictional Apple fans
Bruno
Loves Apple gizmos, swapped iPod for his fictional son
Phil Dunphy
of the ABC sitcom Modern Family
Craved an iPad for his birthday
Forrest Gump
Invested early in Apple, made a fortune
Cubs – Thinking different from an early age
Todd Lappin’s daughter
Age 2.5
Blogger gives toddler iPad. She masters it in minutes. Almost 1 million YouTube views
Lim Ding Wen
10-year-old developer
His Doodle Kids drawing app has won over thousands of fans.
Hangers-on – Apple alums who won’t let go
Guy Kawasaki
Founder, alltop.com
The original Apple evangelist never lets you forget it.
Steve Wozniak
Entrepreneur
Still best known as the “other Steve” — even after Dancing With the Stars
Jilted Lovers – One-time friends, but no more
Steve Ballmer
CEO, Microsoft
Got his feelings hurt by the relentless “Mac vs. PC” ads
Eric Schmidt
CEO, Google
Booted from the board as Android encroached ever closer to the iPhone
Adoptees – Apple’s new crop of leaders by acquisition
Andy Miller
CEO, Quattro Wireless
Leading Apple’s iAd mobile-advertising push
Bill Nguyen
CEO, Lala
Helped build seven startups, now reportedly building Web-based iTunes
Heretics – Stirring up trouble for Apple’s image machine
Jason Chen
Editor, Gizmodo
Stole iPhone 4 thunder with lost prototype
Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo
CEO, Nokia
Bickers with Apple in court. Five recent lawsuits
Shantanu Narayen
CEO, Adobe
Cries that Apple hurts users by blocking Flash
Wannabes – Imitating if not replicating the Apple way-
Reed Hastings
CEO, Netflix
“Every entrepreneur is a Steve Jobs wannabe. I was as guilty of that as anybody.”
Robert Iger
CEO, Disney
Applying Apple’s retail formula to reinvigorate Disney Stores
Alan Mulally
CEO, Ford
Wants to Apple-ize cars to juice his brand
Clingers – Apple partnerships worth their weight in cool
Mark Parker
CEO, Nike
Nike-Plus deal put pep in his running stride.
Howard Schultz
CEO, Starbucks
Betting iTunes will keep ‘Bucks cooler than Mickey D’s
Randall Stephenson
CEO, AT&T
Saved Ma Bell from third-tier status — thanks iPhone!
Schadenfreuders – Would rejoice in seeing Apple fail
Jeff Bezos
CEO, Amazon
The iPad and iBookstore compromise Kindle’s e-reader dominance.
Dan Hesse
CEO, Sprint
Hopes his 4G network draws speed freaks away from iPhone
Satoru Iwata
CEO, Nintendo
Threatened by gaming prowess of iPod Touch, iPhone, and iPad
Scribes – Writing the first draft of Apple history
John Gruber
Daring Fireball
The Web’s most influential Apple pundit
Walter Isaacson
Author
Picked by Jobs to pen an authorized biography
Daniel Lyons
aka “Fake Steve Jobs”
The court jester of Apple-achia
Suitors – Desperately seeking Steve
Dirk Meyer
CEO, AMD
Wooing Apple to use its high-end chips to rebuild its brand
Ivan Seidenberg
CEO, Verizon
Casting sweet glances Apple’s way since iPhone 1.0