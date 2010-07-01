How mGive Is Making Donations Mobile

Eberhard, 32, started Mobile Accord to help not-for-profits organize their mobile efforts. Its mGive platform — which launched with 10 seconds of TV time during the 2008 Super Bowl — has helped collect $41 million for Haiti since January.

“When the earthquake hit Haiti, the U.S. State Department asked if we could set up a text donation program for the relief effort. We immediately contacted the Red Cross. Within a day, we had raised $2.3 million; by the end of the second day, it was $5 million. Our goal was always to use mobile devices to make a social impact. Typically, a nonprofit registers on our Web site and we manage everything from sending donation-confirmation text messages to tax receipts, to aggregating the carrier payments. Our transaction fee is similar to a credit card’s, but for Haiti, we donated it to the Red Cross.”