How mGive Is Making Donations Mobile

Photograph by Jamie Kripke Photograph by Jamie Kripke
By Stephanie Schomer1 minute Read

Founder, Mobile Accord
Denver

Eberhard, 32, started Mobile Accord to help not-for-profits organize their mobile efforts. Its mGive platform — which launched with 10 seconds of TV time during the 2008 Super Bowl — has helped collect $41 million for Haiti since January.

“When the earthquake hit Haiti, the U.S. State Department asked if we could set up a text donation program for the relief effort. We immediately contacted the Red Cross. Within a day, we had raised $2.3 million; by the end of the second day, it was $5 million. Our goal was always to use mobile devices to make a social impact. Typically, a nonprofit registers on our Web site and we manage everything from sending donation-confirmation text messages to tax receipts, to aggregating the carrier payments. Our transaction fee is similar to a credit card’s, but for Haiti, we donated it to the Red Cross.”

