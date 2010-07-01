Wham! Bang! Pow! Comic-Con 2010 Starts Today

The Market for the Comic Book and its cousin, the Graphic Novel , reached $680 million last year in the U.S. and Canada, up 20% since 2005.

The typical price of a comic today is $3.99. In the 1959s, it was 10¢ (90¢ after adjusting for inflation).

Forty-four years ago, Marvel and DC jointly secured patent No.72243225 for the term “SUPER HERO.” According to their patent filing, the phrase was first used commercially on March 4, 1966.

More than 130,000 copies of Action Comics #1 (introducing Superman to the world) were sold in 1938, with a cover price of 10¢.

…Up to 100 are thought to exist today.

…In March, a first edition was auctioned for $1.5 million, the highest price ever paid for a comic book.

More than 1.5 billion ARCHIE comic books have been sold worldwide. Archie has been a junior at Riverdale High for the past 69 years. This September, the series will introduce its first openly gay character, Kevin Keller, under the caption: “MEET THE HOT NEW GUY!”

SPIDER-MAN and X-MEN cocreator STAN LEE has made appearances in 12 of his comics’ film adaptations. Superhero flicks with cameos by Lee rake in an average of $225 million in the U.S., MORE THAN THE AVERAGES FOR GEORGE CLOONEY, BRAD PITT, AND DENZEL WASHINGTON FILMS COMBINED.



The average age of a comic-book reader today is between 25 and 28.

In the 1950s, the average age was 12.