Growing In Collaboration

Cindy Romaine and I met

at Nike when we both worked in the Design Resources Group. She, Kevin Carroll

and I continue to connect and work together in the betterment of all we do, for

and within the companies we work for. We recognize that the future is

collaborative, and our ways of working reflects this. The outcome is greater

and our success is greater as a result. Here are a few thoughts on the power of

collaboration for our futures.

Collaboration Culture

As we continue to experience a collaborative effect in competitive

business, social innovation and cultural creativity, our interconnectivity will

only become more robust.

Web 2.0 tools and powerful networks have accelerated collaboration

and the availability of useful knowledge. Almost anyone can easily follow new

ideas and like-minded people for little or no cost. Groups collaborate because

the scope, scale, and interconnectivity of the problems that we are tackling

are too big to face alone. Fundamentally, we collaborate because it is part of

our nature as human beings. On the most primitive level, connections support

our survival. We share information for the betterment of all.

Combining the need to collaborate and the power of Web 2.0

makes this a powerful trend. Both of us agree that a fundamental shift is in

place, and only the most future ready will surf the wave.

Interconnectivity

In the realm of sustainability, collaboration offers us

access to coordinated action. Darcy Winslow, principal of DSW Collaborative and one-time GM of

Sustainability at Nike, powerfully states: